Govt in talks to provide welfare benefits to gig and platform workers

A new version of the E-shram portal (E-shram 2.0) will also be launched in the coming week, which will ensure the onboarding of platform workers onto the portal, said Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: PTI)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

In a bid to provide millions of gig and platform workers with social security benefits like insurance and pension, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a meeting with employee associations representing gig and platform workers.

"A committee has been formed by the ministry to develop a ‘Framework for providing social security and welfare benefits to gig & platform workers,’ aiming to gather perspectives from all relevant stakeholders," said the Labour Ministry in a statement.

A new version of the E-shram portal (E-shram 2.0) will also be launched in the coming week, which will ensure the onboarding of platform workers onto the portal, said Mandaviya.
 

Shaik Salauddin, who represented the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) at the meeting, said that it was discussed that security benefits as a legal entitlement should be linked to a unique ID for each gig and platform worker.

“It should be the responsibility of aggregator companies to register workers on central and state government portals. All welfare benefits of central and state governments should be merged with the unique ID as a legal entitlement, and there should be inter-state portability of benefits,” he added.

The meeting was attended by platform workers’ associations representing workers across India, including Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Delhi-NCR, both in person and virtually.

“Since a gig or platform worker can be working on several platforms, they cannot be brought under the employer and employee relationship. Accordingly, different options are being looked into. One option that was discussed was to assign a unique ID to such workers, based on which contributions per transaction can be deducted through the platform,” said another employee representative requesting anonymity.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

