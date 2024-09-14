Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt's subsidised onion sale brings relief, prices drop in major cities

Govt's subsidised onion sale brings relief, prices drop in major cities

The government initiated the sale of onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans and outlets of NCCF

onion, onions

The government's subsidised onion sale initiative, launched on September 5, has led to price drops in major cities. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government's subsidised onion sale initiative, launched on September 5, has led to price drops in major cities within days, the consumer affairs ministry said on Saturday.
In Delhi, retail onion price fell from Rs 60 to Rs 55 per kg, while Mumbai saw a decrease from Rs 61 to Rs 56 per kg. In Chennai, the retail price reduced from Rs 65 to Rs 58 per kg, the ministry said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The government initiated the sale of onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans and outlets of NCCF and NAFED.
 
The program, which began in Delhi and Mumbai, has since expanded to other major cities including Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.
Responding to the growing demand, the government has decided to increase the quantity of subsidised onion and expand distribution channels to include e-commerce platforms, Kendriya Bhandar outlets, and Mother Dairy's SAFAL stores.
The government has also initiated wholesale disposal of onion in major cities. It has already commenced in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, with plans to extend to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata and eventually all state capitals.

More From This Section

PremiumJust how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Sebi, RBI and Irdai: How financial regulators are appointed, removed

dollars

India's forex reserves rise $5.25 billion to new peak of $689.24 billion

Premiumincome tax

Explained: Are details of income-tax return filings confidential?

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Centre in talks with coastal states on shipbuilding clusters in India

PremiumGST

Mospi may use GST data to calculate GDP figures after base year revision

A dual transportation strategy involving both road and rail networks is being implemented to improve logistics efficiency and reduce post-harvest losses.
The Department of Consumer Affairs is working closely with state governments to ensure targeted supply based on demand and price trends.
With a buffer stock of 4.7 lakh tonne of onions and increased kharif sowing area compared to the previous year, "the government expects onion prices to remain under control in the coming months," the ministry said.
The combination of enhanced retail and bulk sale strategies is anticipated to stabilize prices and ensure widespread availability of affordable onions, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

Average onion prices at Rs 58 per kg in national capital: Govt data

Imran Hussain

Delhi food minister urges steps to control onion, essential items' prices

onion, onions

50% jump in onion sowing may help cool down prices in coming months

onion, onions

Govt to begin onion sale at Rs 35 per kg in Delhi-NCR from Thursday

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetable vendors

Kitchen staple onion prices remain above Rs 45/kg, supply shortages persist

Topics : onion prices onion price Subsidies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon