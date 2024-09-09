Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi food minister urges steps to control onion, essential items' prices

Delhi food minister urges steps to control onion, essential items' prices

During a meeting, the minister cautioned the food and civil supplies department to be vigilant about the surge in prices of onion and other essential commodities in Delhi

Imran Hussain

The minister also directed the department to send inspection reports on a regular basis. | Photo: Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussain has directed officials concerned to take effective measures to keep prices of onion and other essential commodities under control, according to a statement issued on Monday.
During a meeting, the minister cautioned the food and civil supplies department to be vigilant about the surge in prices of onion and other essential commodities in Delhi, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The minister directed food and civil supplies department to instruct the market intelligence unit to depute teams in markets to ascertain the retail prices of essential commodities, the statement issued by the minister's office, said.
 
The minister also instructed the marketing intelligence team to evaluate the difference between wholesale and retail prices of commodities.
Officers present in the meeting said average retail prices of onion in Delhi have been stable for some time and are likely to remain stable in the near future as well, it stated.
Hussain directed the Supplies department to carry out intense inspections of wholesale markets such as Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, Keshopur Mandi, etc. The minister also directed inspection of retail markets in various parts of Delhi as well, the statement said.
The minister also directed the department to send inspection reports on a regular basis, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP holds membership drive in 250 slums in Delhi, Irani addresses workers

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Will raise GST issue on research grants in council meet: Delhi FM

Delhi LG VK Saxena speaks to protesting students during his visit to the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 UPSC aspirants died due to drowning on 27th July, in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to soon notify new rates, norms for buses at ISBTs: Raj Niwas

fire, lajpat nagar fire

Blaze spread in Delhi factory due to LPG cylinder explosion: Fire officer

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Portion of 2 roads in central, west Delhi cave in, traffic affected

Topics : Delhi AAP government onion prices onion price rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon