Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise $5.25 billion to new peak of $689.24 billion

India's forex reserves rise $5.25 billion to new peak of $689.24 billion

The overall kitty had jumped by $2.299 billion to a record $683.987 billion for the previous reporting week

dollars

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped $5.248 billion to a new all-time high of $689.235 billion for the week ended September 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The overall kitty had jumped by $2.299 billion to a record $683.987 billion for the previous reporting week.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For the week ended September 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.107 billion to $604.144 billion, the data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
Gold reserves increased by $129 million to $61.988 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $4 million to $18.472 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $9 million to $4.631 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FDI dollar currency cash

Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.9 billion

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Ethanol blending has saved Rs 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

china Flag, China

US Fed cuts likely to send $1 trn FX avalanche to China: Eurizon SLJ's CEO

FDI dollar currency cash

India's forex reserves jump by $4.54 bn to $674.66 bn as of August 16

foreign currency dollar

Forex reserve jumps by $9.70 billion to all-time high of $666.85 billion

Topics : Forex Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon