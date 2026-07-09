Govt waives basic customs duty on key electronics manufacturing components
Exemption on inputs used to make display assemblies, lithium-ion cells and inductor coil modules is to boost domestic manufacturing under PLI scheme and will remain in force till March 31, 2029
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The government has waived basic customs duty on goods used in manufacture of display assemblies, lithium ion cell and inductor coil module as it looks to promote domestic production of electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, wearables and smart TVs.
The finance ministry issued three separate notifications giving effect to the basic customs duty (BCD) waiver on the goods used in manufacture of the three key components used in electronic devices.
This exemption is in line with the government's efforts to promote domestic electronics manufacturing under the PLI scheme. The duty waiver would reduce import dependence and strengthen the electronics ecosystem with local production.
This exemption would be valid till March 31, 2029, the notifications said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:21 AM IST