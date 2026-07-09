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Hardeep Puri questions eruption of 'controversy' over ethanol blended fuels

Petroleum minister says E20 has been used safely for nearly two years and argues higher ethanol blending will reduce crude imports, support farmers and strengthen India's energy security

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh

The minister said more than 200 million two-wheelers and 2 million four-wheelers have been running on E20 fuel for nearly two years without major issues (Photo: PTI)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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Amid growing questions over the rollout of petrol with higher ethanol content, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has questioned the sudden emergence of a "controversy" around ethanol-blended fuels, saying E20 petrol has already been in use in the country for nearly two years.
 
"Look closely at the timeline, and the pattern becomes difficult to ignore. India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil and accounts for 30 per cent of oil demand growth globally," Puri said in a post on social media.
 
He said India took a significant step towards reducing that dependence by launching E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles, priced around ₹20 per litre lower than regular E20 petrol, along with the introduction of flex-fuel cars and motorcycles on June 5.
 
 
"Soon after, a coordinated controversy around ethanol-blended fuels began to dominate the conversation and fearmongering started. Consider the facts. E15+ has been used on Indian roads for over three years. E19+ for over two years. E20 has been available since April 2025," Puri said.
 
The minister said more than 200 million two-wheelers and 2 million four-wheelers have been running on E20 fuel for nearly two years without major issues.

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"Yet, as India accelerated its journey towards greater energy self-reliance, opposition to ethanol blending suddenly intensified. It is worth asking: who benefits if India remains dependent on imported crude oil or batteries," he said.
 
Puri said every litre of ethanol blended with petrol helps reduce crude oil imports, strengthens India's energy security, lowers air pollution, supports domestic farmers and saves valuable foreign exchange.
 
Greater use of indigenous fuels also makes the country less vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions and global price shocks, he said, adding that E20 is a "widely tested, verified, scientific, internationally proven and completely safe fuel" for vehicles.

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Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Hardeep Puri Ethanol blending ethanol

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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