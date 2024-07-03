GPAI ministerial council reaffirms adherence to human-centric, reliable AI

The members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to the future vision of the global initiative and agreed to strengthen synergies to harness the potential of human-centric and trustworthy AI for the good of all.

The member countries agreed to a shared commitment to a 19-point common agenda, during the sixth meeting of the GPAI Ministerial Council held during the first day of the Global India AI summit in Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, outgoing chair and Vice Minister of Japan Hiroshi Yoshida and Minister from the incoming chair of GPAI, Serbia, Jelena Begovic. Representatives from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) also took part in the meeting.

The members welcomed the election of Serbia as the lead chair of GPAI for 2024-25. The annual summit of the 29-member GPAI grouping is scheduled to happen in Serbia later this year.

Some of the key points in the consensus agenda included acknowledging the emerging risks and challenges posed by AI systems, commitment to fostering trustworthy and human-centric AI, collective commitment to the OECD recommendation on AI, the Unesco recommendation on the ethics of AI, and following the New Delhi 2023 GPAI Ministerial declaration.

The members have also agreed to come up with a renewed vision for GPAI through an integrated partnership with the OECD, bringing together all current OECD members and GPAI countries on equal footing under the GPAI brand and on the basis of the OECD recommendation on AI.



The GPAI fora has also stressed the need for promoting synergies with AI initiatives launched in other international groupings such as G20 and G7, including the Hiroshima AI Process, the Council of Europe, and the 2023 Bletchley Park AI Safety Summit.

“The 2024 GPAI New Delhi meeting and the consensus reached on the future of GPAI underscores India’s leadership in the global AI discourse, cementing its pivotal role in steering the ethical and inclusive development of AI. This will pave the way for the renewed integrated partnership to achieve its objectives of harnessing the potential of AI for good and for all,” said a press statement from the IT ministry.