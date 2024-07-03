India will follow a DPI like approach for artificial intelligence: Vaishnaw

Underlining India’s unique approach to building digital public infrastructure, Union minister Ashwin Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the country is going to follow a similar approach with respect to artificial intelligence (AI) too.

Speaking at the Global India AI Summit, Vaishnaw said that similar to digital public infrastructure (DPI), the government will also create a public platform for AI where all the relevant resources and information will be made available for use.

"The government will be investing in creating a public platform where resources like compute power, high-quality datasets, common protocols, common frameworks, and technical as well as legal frameworks are available. Then the startups, entrepreneurs, academicians, and people who are working on different applications for a variety of sectors like agriculture, medicine, healthcare, and education can use this common platform for accelerating their efforts," said Vaishnaw during his inaugural address at the event.





The minister also said that the government was working actively to lay the foundation of the Rs 10,000 crore India AI mission announced a few months back, and the mission is expected to be launched in the coming two to three months.

Talking about India's approach to AI, Vaishnaw said, “We will focus on getting good datasets, high-quality datasets which can add more value to the efforts of researchers and startups. We will have an application development initiative where applications relevant to our social and economic problems can be developed, and we will also put huge emphasis on skill development.”

The minister also expressed concern about the issues arising out of AI and said that the entire world was facing the same challenges with the technology. “The global south is today looking for universal support, a universal thought process, at least some common basic principles on which the world has to respond to the potentials on the one hand and the challenges on the other hand,” he added.

India took over as the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) in December last year. The Global India AI Summit is also hosting mid-year meetings of the GPAI members.

The two-day event on July 3 and July 4, 2024, will hold multiple sessions from industry stakeholders and experts from across the world. Some of the sessions are centred around skilling, data ecosystem for AI, real-world AI solutions, and large language models, among others.