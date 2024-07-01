Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt to hold 'Global IndiaAI Summit' on July 3-4 to discuss key AI issues

The two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in the national capital

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Meity minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the key speaker at the Global IndianAI Summit 2024. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will organise a global AI summit on July 3-4 to discuss issues related to artificial intelligence with India firmly committed to ethical and inclusive growth of this new-age technology.
Through the 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024', India aspires to establish itself as a global leader in AI innovation, ensuring that AI benefits are accessible to all and contribute to the nation's socio-economic development.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The two-day event being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in the national capital highlights the government's "unwavering commitment to the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of artificial intelligence", the release said.
Key speakers at the event include Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, as well as industry leaders.
The summit will provide a platform for leading international AI experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organisations, and academia to share insights on key AI issues and challenges.
"The event underscores the Government of India's dedication to the responsible advancement of AI, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among global AI stakeholders," it said.
As the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India will also host member countries and experts to advance GPAI's commitment to safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

Indian govt bond yields marginally higher tracking US Treasury moves

Ravi Agrawal

IRS officer Ravi Agrawal appointed new CBDT chief, to succeed Nitin Gupta

Vikram Misri

Dy NSA Vikram Misri named next foreign secy, to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

Govt bond yield flat as traders expect inflows on Day 1 of index inclusion

Foxconn

25% of new hires married women; nearly 70% of workforce women: Foxconn

Topics : Artificial intelligence indian government Technology Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon