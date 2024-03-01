Sensex (    %)
                        
GST mop-up grows 12.5% to over Rs 1.68 trillion in February: FinMin

The average monthly gross collection for the current fiscal stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the last fiscal

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

The GST collection in February grew 12.5 per cent to over Rs 1.68 trillion, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Friday.
 
The total gross GST collection for the current fiscal (April 2023-February 2024) stands at Rs 18.40 trillion, 11.7 per cent higher than the mopup for the same period last fiscal.
The average monthly gross collection for the current fiscal stood at Rs 1.67 trillion, exceeding Rs 1.5 trillion in the last fiscal.

"Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected for February 2024 is Rs 1,68,337 crore, marking a robust 12.5 per cent increase compared to that in the same month in 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

This growth was driven by a 13.9 per cent rise in GST from domestic transactions and an 8.5 per cent increase in GST from import of goods.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

