Home / Economy / News / Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield to reduce prices to pass on GST cut benefits

Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield to reduce prices to pass on GST cut benefits

Customers can now avail price benefits of up to ₹15,743 on select models, making motorcycles such as the Splendor+, Glamour, range and scooters like the Xoom, and Pleasure+ even more accessible

Royal Enfield also said it is reducing price of its 350 cc bike range by up to ₹22,000 from September 22.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will cut prices of its various models by up to ₹15,743 to pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers.

The new pricing will be effective from September 22, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Customers can now avail price benefits of up to ₹15,743 on select models (ex-showroom Delhi), making motorcycles such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range and scooters like the Xoom, Destini and Pleasure+ even more accessible, it added.

Welcoming the GST rate reduction, Hero MotoCorp CEO Vikram Kasbekar said the government's next-gen GST 2.0 reforms will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India's journey to a $5 trillion economy.

 

"In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility," he said, adding that the timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season.

It makes two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India's largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push, Kasbekar noted.  Royal Enfield also said it is reducing price of its 350 cc bike range by up to ₹22,000 from September 22.

The company will pass the full benefit of GST rate reduction to its customers across its motorcycle business, service, apparel and accessories range, following the recent reforms introduced by the GST Council, the company said in a statement.

With this move, Royal Enfield's 350cc range will become more accessible for motorcycling enthusiasts across the country, it added.

For the more than 350cc range, the prices will change as per the new GST rates, the company said.

The motorcycles with new pricing will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

