Skoda to cut price by up to ₹3.3 lakh to pass on full GST revamp benefits

Effective September 22, the price of Kodiaq SUV will be reduced by up to ₹3,28,267, while that of compact SUV Kylaq by up to ₹1,19,295

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto board member for sales and marketing, was in Gurugram on Tuesday as deliveries of the Kylaq began.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it will cut prices across its entire product portfolio by up to ₹3.3 lakh to pass on the full GST reduction benefits to customers.

Effective September 22, the price of Kodiaq SUV will be reduced by up to ₹3,28,267, while that of compact SUV Kylaq by up to ₹1,19,295.

Similarly, SUV Kushaq will see a price reduction of up to ₹65,828, while that of sedan Slavia by up to ₹63,207, the company said in a statement.

"The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

 

By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buye₹greater value in their purchase decisions, he added.

"For us, this means our products are available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience...," Gupta noted.

The company further said it is currently extending limited-period offer benefits equivalent to upcoming GST reduction on the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq models, valid till September 21.

Volkswagen cuts prices across models

Carmaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it will cut prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh across its entire model range to pass the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers. The new pricing will be effective from September 22, 2025, the company said in a statement.

Under the new pricing, SUV Tiguan R-Line will be cheaper by up to Rs 3,26,900, it added.

Similarly, prices of compact SUV Taigun will come down by up to Rs 68,400 and that of sedan Virtus by up to Rs 66,900, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

