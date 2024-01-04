Sensex (    %)
                        
Hiring expected to recover in 2024; likely to witness 8.3% growth: Report

December witnessed a 2 per cent growth in hiring, the foundit Annual Trends Report said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

The overall hiring this year is expected to grow 8.3 per cent this year with the job market showing signs of recovery in December, a report said on Thursday.
December witnessed a 2 per cent growth in hiring, the foundit Annual Trends Report said.
It projected an overall hiring expansion of 8.3 per cent for 2024, with Bengaluru expected to see an 11 per cent surge. Key sectors that will experience increased hiring include manufacturing, BFSI, automotive, retail, and travel and tourism, it said.
According to the data from the foundit Insights Tracker (fit), hiring activity in 2023 was 5 per cent lower than in 2022, indicating a slowdown in the job market.
However, the index also showed a 2 per cent increase in the last month of 2023, suggesting a possible turnaround in the hiring scenario.
"The economy experienced a shift towards the end of 2023, breaking the previous trend that had been consistent since mid-2022. The job market entered a phase of variability, where both quit and hiring rates stabilised.
"Despite the lower number of job openings, the imbalance between job openings and hires pointed to the ongoing difficulties for businesses to find the right talent," the report noted.
In 2023, certain sectors showcased remarkable resilience and growth, becoming beacons of success amid a challenging environment, said the report.
The maritime and shipping industry saw a 28 per cent increase in hirings, capitalising on the increased global trade, and adeptly managing supply chain disruptions, it said.
Simultaneously, retail, and travel and tourism sectors, both witnessed a 25 per cent uptick, while advertising, market research, and public relations sector saw an 18 per cent increase, it said.
The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) analysed data on its platform from January 2023 to December 2023.
Meanwhile, the report further said increased demand for talent with expertise in emerging technologies is anticipated in 2024.
While initial delays in IT hiring are possible, demand for AI/ML, data science, and cybersecurity experts is expected to go up as these skills are essential for enabling digital transformation, innovation, and security across sectors, as per the report.

"Stepping into 2024 marks a shift from resilience to an era of remarkable growth in certain sectors. Despite increasing role of automation, it's crucial to acknowledge that the human touch remains unparalleled in a tech-driven world, underscoring the importance of upskilling initiatives," foundit CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

