Govt to undertake third party assessment of white goods PLI: DPIIT Secy

The assessment will be to see whether the stated objective of the scheme-that intends to make India a manufacturing powerhouse-has been achieved

air conditioner

(Photo: Reuters)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

The government is in the process of undertaking a third-party assessment of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in white goods (AC and LED lights), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

The assessment will be to see whether the stated objective of the scheme–that intends to make India a manufacturing powerhouse–has been achieved. The study is commissioned to the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).
While the government has rolled out 14 PLI schemes for 14 sectors, other government departments in charge of the remaining schemes will take a call on whether there will be a third-party assessment of other schemes.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said the institute will be looking at the scheme from all angles, including ‘how the scheme is working, and whether there is a need for any course correction or tweaking’. 'They will look at the PLI scheme from all angles. In all of them, the intent is to get real feedback on how these interventions have helped and what are the quantifiable outcomes that have come out,' Singh said.

That apart, DPIIT is also gearing up for a review of all PLI schemes on January 12, which will give clarity about the incentive payouts to companies under the scheme.

For now, the government will focus on the existing PLI schemes for 14 sectors and, for the time being, is not considering including new sectors like toys in the programme.

'Currently we are focused on these 14 PLIs. All are up and running in a good way. So for the time being, new PLIs are not being considered and we will focus on ensuring that these existing schemes get implemented well and thereafter we will see,' Singh told reporters.

Topics : PLI scheme DPIIT Electroncs Financial management

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon