Cost of veg and non-veg thali drop in June as vegetable prices ease

Despite the yearly decline, the cost of both vegetarian and non-veg thalis rose on a monthly basis in June, due to a rise in tomato prices, according to Crisil's Roti Rice Rate report

Home-cooked meals cost less in June as vegetable prices ease, says Crisil | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

The cost of preparing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis at home fell year-on-year in June, helped by a drop in key vegetable prices, according to the latest Roti Rice Rate report by Crisil Intelligence.
 

Veg, non-veg thalis get cheaper in June

The average cost of a vegetarian thali declined 8 per cent compared to June last year, primarily due to a sharp fall in the prices of tomato (down 24 per cent), potato (20 per cent), and onion (27 per cent). 
 
The decline has been attributed largely to a sharp correction in vegetable prices as supply chains normalised and rabi yields improved. Last year had seen supply issues, caused by blight, poor weather, and lower rabi onion acreage.
 
 
Non-vegetarian thalis were also cheaper, with the average cost falling around 6 per cent year-on-year. This was largely driven by an estimated 3 per cent drop in broiler chicken prices, which typically make up half the cost of a non-veg thali.
 

Edible oil, LPG costs rise

Meanwhile, edible oil prices rose 19 per cent over the past year, despite cuts in customs duties, as benefits have not fully reached consumers. LPG cylinder prices, which directly affect cooking costs, also increased by 6 per cent year-on-year, partially offsetting the savings on food ingredients.
 

Tomato spike drives up thali cost

The month-on-month trend also showed a slight reversal. The average price of a vegetarian thali rose by 3 per cent in June to ₹27.1, up from ₹26.3 in May. A 36 per cent spike in tomato prices during the month, caused by an 8 per cent fall in market arrivals, contributed to the increase. Potato prices edged up by 4 per cent, while onion prices held steady.
 
Non-veg thali cost increased by 4 per cent in the same period. A 5 per cent rise in broiler prices, attributed to lower supply caused by extreme summer heat
 

What is the Roti Rice Rate?

The Roti Rice Rate is a tracker of home-cooked meal costs across north, south, east, and west India. It factors in the average prices of ingredients such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and LPG, reflecting the regional fluctuations that influence the final cost of a meal. 
A vegetarian thali includes roti, rice, dal, vegetables, curd, and salad. In the non-veg version, dal is replaced by broiler chicken
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

