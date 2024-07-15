Business Standard
Huge investment opportunities in India: Piyush Goyal to Swiss investors

Commerce and Industry Minister is in Switzerland regarding implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)

The minister also met senior officials from Zurich Airport, including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Josef Felder. | (photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held discussions with potential investors in Zurich and informed them about huge investment opportunities in India.
The minister is in Switzerland regarding implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).
On March 10, India and EFTA signed a free trade agreement under which New Delhi received an investment commitment of $100 bn in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.
The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Goyal engaged in a series of meetings, highlighting India's growth story and met leading business figures and potential investors, including representatives from MSC Cargo, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
They discussed potential collaborations and investment opportunities in various sectors, aiming to attract investments and foster partnerships to support India's growth and development, it said.
The minister also met senior officials from Zurich Airport, including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Josef Felder.
"They explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing airport infrastructure and advancing ancillary air services in India. The discussions centred on leveraging best practices and innovations to significantly improve the Indian aviation sector," it added.
He also met WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and discussed ongoing negotiations and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization.
The discussions highlighted India's commitment to achieving fair and meaningful trade outcomes and ensuring free and equitable trade among member nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

