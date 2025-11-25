Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / IMF likely to alter classification of India's exchange rate regime

IMF likely to alter classification of India's exchange rate regime

The currency plunged to a record low on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly stepped back from defending it as firmly as before

IMF, International Monetary Fund

Indian authorities have repeatedly pushed back against some of the IMF’s assessments | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bhaskar Dutta and Anup Roy
 
The International Monetary Fund is expected to soon announce a change in how it classifies India’s exchange rate regime, according to people familiar with the matter, two years after the Washington-based lender upset the local central bank by suggesting it was intervening too heavily in the currency market.
 
The new description of the country’s de facto currency regime is likely to include references to a crawling peg, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. A crawling peg involves small and gradual adjustments to a currency to reflect differences in inflation between a country and its trading partner, according to an IMF publication. 
 

Also Read

IMF

IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in 2025-26, outpacing China

container, ships, port

Here's why the glass-half-full economy has rarely looked this strong

exporters, trade, tariff

US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges

Ajay Banga, World Bank

World Bank's Banga seeks more transparency in debt restructuring process

IMF

IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks from US-China tension

The potential reclassification comes at a time when the rupee has become more volatile. The currency plunged to a record low on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly stepped back from defending it as firmly as before. On Monday, it rebounded as the authority returned to support the currency.
 
Indian authorities have repeatedly pushed back against some of the IMF’s assessments. RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta recently argued that excessive currency volatility was not necessarily desirable for countries like India.  
 
“We classify all member countries’ de facto exchange rate regimes based on a uniform methodology,” an IMF spokesperson said in response to a Bloomberg query. “An update to India’s classification will be made available with publication of India’s 2025 Article IV staff report on Wednesday.”
 
A spokesperson for the RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment on the matter.
 
The rupee has fallen about 4 per cent against the dollar this year, the most among Asian peers, as India faces harsh US tariffs on its exports. The currency has also displayed more volatility than it did during the end of former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ term.
 
Under the current Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took charge in December last year, the central bank has allowed more “two-way flexibility in the exchange rate,” Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the Asia Pacific department at the IMF said in response to a Bloomberg query last month. 
 
Even with this greater flexibility, the central bank has intervened with large dollar sales on a few occasions this year, which have pushed the rupee sharply higher. India holds one of the world’s largest foreign-exchange reserves, now close to $700 billion.
 
In its 2023 annual Article IV country report, the IMF reclassified India’s foreign-exchange regime to a “stabilized arrangement” from a “floating” system, citing excess intervention. It retained that label the following year, saying more observations were required though the currency had depreciated moderately since November 2024.
 
Under Das, the central bank used its reserves and stamp out the rupee’s volatility, turning the currency into one of the most stable in the region.
 
The RBI’s stated position is that it intervenes in the currency market to curb excessive volatility in the exchange rate. 
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

Canada eyes decade-long $2.8 bn uranium pact with India as ties improve

GDP, India GDP

India's economy grew at 7.3% in Q2 on rural and govt spending boost: Poll

Rupee, inflation

What India can do to address its low-inflation problem and aid growth

Anita Anand

Ottawa working fast to advance trade deal with India: Canada FM Anita Anand

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI net sells $21.7 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

Topics : IMF IMF on India Rupee Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon