Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks from US-China tension

IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks from US-China tension

Trade tensions between US and China have intensified after Beijing expanded its rare earth export controls

IMF

Economic activity in the Asia-Pacific was holding up better than expected in April, despite the region bearing the brunt of US tariffs, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund revised up Asia's economic growth forecast on Thursday, but warned that renewed escalation in US-China tensions could deal a heavy blow to a region heavily integrated in global supply chains. 
Economic activity in the Asia-Pacific was holding up better than expected in April, despite the region bearing the brunt of US tariffs, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. 
But he warned that there were significant downside risks to the region's outlook, as the "dust on tariffs has not settled yet" and could still increase. 
"When risks to the world materialize, Asia will lose a lot more. This is a region which is highly integrated in global supply chains, so when there are tensions between large economies like the US and China, it will have a greater impact on Asia," he told a news conference. 
 
Trade tensions between US and China have intensified after Beijing expanded its rare earth export controls, prompting a threat from US President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 100 per cent starting November 1. 

Also Read

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2 billion loan deal

IMF

IMF more upbeat about US growth, but outlook dimmer than last year

gdp growth economy economic

IMF raises India's FY26 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.6%

IMF

Uncertainty continues: IMF highlights risks beyond trade, investmentpremium

pakistan Flag

Pakistan expects finalisation of staff-level agreement with IMF soon

The potential impact from the bilateral spat is not reflected in the IMF's latest projection for Asia's economy to expand 4.5 per cent in 2025, slowing from 4.6 per cent last year but up 0.6 percentage point from its estimate made in April. It projects growth to slow to 4.1 per cent in 2026. 
"The region is once again set to contribute the lion's share of global growth - about 60 per cent, both this year and in 2026," Srinivasan said. 
Exports were supported by firms front-loading shipments ahead of the tariff hikes and a surge in intra-regional trade, he said. A technology boom driven by artificial intelligence also lifted exports, especially from South Korea and Japan. 
Booming equity markets, lower long-term borrowing costs and a weak dollar have also helped, Srinivasan said, though warning that risks to the outlook were skewed to the downside. 
Interest rates could rise again especially if trade policy uncertainty or geopolitical tensions intensify, while tightening financial conditions could increase the debt burden for some countries and stifle growth, Srinivasan said. 
Concerted efforts to pursue reforms to boost trade and investment will help fuel durable growth for years to come, he added.
To mitigate the hit from external shocks, Asian countries can pivot their economies away from their reliance on exports toward greater domestic demand, Srinivasan said. 
Greater regional integration would also increase gross domestic product as much as 1.4 per cent over the medium term for all of Asia, he added.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

earthquake

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal, no damage reported

airports, passengers

Chinese carriers challenge Trump's plan to restrict Russia airspace use

tsmc

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC sees nearly 40% jump in net profit on AI boom

Nestle

Nestle plans to slash 16,000 jobs as new CEO speeds up turnaround

Topics : World News IMF Asia US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon