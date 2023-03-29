close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 30 mn women farmers registered under PM-KISAN scheme: Govt in LS

The PM-KISAN Yojana aims to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers

Business Standard New Delhi
Wheat crop

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
There are 30.56 million female beneficiaries registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha dated March 14.
Informing the Parliament about the initiative taken by the ministry for women farmers, the ministry stated that, in addition to the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana, there are numerous incentives programmes for them, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Interest Subvention Scheme, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), among others.

The government claims that it has also established 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to educate women farmers on various aspects of agriculture and related industries and that it has assisted in organising training programmes for women farmers on a variety of topics such as kitchen gardening and nutrition gardening, livelihood skill development like rural crafts, women and child care among others.
About PM-KISAN Yojana

The PM-KISAN Yojana aims to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. The scheme credits Rs. 2000 per quarter to the bank accounts of selected beneficiary farmers. Rs. 75,000 crore is transferred to farmers' accounts each year through this scheme. The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs.6000 per year to all landholding farmer families across the country. The funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.
This scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Also Read

PM-Kisan grows from strength to strength amid calls for raising the amount

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Centre to soon launch 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to benefit farmers

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Govt to develop eastern grid with 5,000 km waterway to boost trade

Strong demand to boost profits of travel operators by 6-7% in FY23,: Report

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Poshan Tracker shows over 1,400,000 children severely malnourished: WCD

India to be coal exporter by 2025-26: Coal minister Pralhad Joshi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, on February 24, 2019.
President Droupadi Murmu stated in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, that so far the government has transferred Rs 2.25 lakh crore under PM-KISAN scheme of which Rs 54,000 crore to the women beneficiaries.


Topics : PM Kisan Yojana | Ministry Of Agriculture | Agriculture | Farming

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Over 30 mn women farmers registered under PM-KISAN scheme: Govt in LS

Wheat crop
2 min read

Govt to develop eastern grid with 5,000 km waterway to boost trade

exports, imports, trade
1 min read

Strong demand to boost profits of travel operators by 6-7% in FY23,: Report

travel
3 min read

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

Poshan Tracker shows over 1,400,000 children severely malnourished: WCD

schools, children
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Apple contribution to 'Make in India' smartphone reaches 25% in value terms

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Centre expected to issue Rs 23,764-crore sovereign green bonds in FY24

Green bonds
2 min read

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

Japan commits Rs 7,084 crore for three infrastructure projects in India

infrastructure
2 min read

Unified tariff structure for over a dozen gas pipelines to start from Apr 1

Gas pipeline
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon