Over 30 mn women farmers registered under PM-KISAN scheme: Govt in LS



Informing the Parliament about the initiative taken by the ministry for women farmers, the ministry stated that, in addition to the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana, there are numerous incentives programmes for them, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Interest Subvention Scheme, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), among others. There are 30.56 million female beneficiaries registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha dated March 14.



About PM-KISAN Yojana The government claims that it has also established 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to educate women farmers on various aspects of agriculture and related industries and that it has assisted in organising training programmes for women farmers on a variety of topics such as kitchen gardening and nutrition gardening, livelihood skill development like rural crafts, women and child care among others.



This scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding. The PM-KISAN Yojana aims to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. The scheme credits Rs. 2000 per quarter to the bank accounts of selected beneficiary farmers. Rs. 75,000 crore is transferred to farmers' accounts each year through this scheme. The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs.6000 per year to all landholding farmer families across the country. The funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

