UP Defence Corridor set to realise Rs 50,000 cr investment potential
Business Standard

Under scanner: Special mechanism for sharing trade data in the works

CBIC come across 12-13 cases of import-export data leaks to dark web

Topics
India exports | India imports | revenue department

Shreya Nandi & Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Trade data sharing
People suspected to be into selling this data are under probe

The revenue and commerce departments are working on developing a special mechanism for sharing crucial export-import statistics, following instances of data leak putting businesses into jeopardy.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 22:47 IST

`
