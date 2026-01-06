Ind-Ra sees 'Goldilocks' FY27 as domestic reforms offset tariff risks

The agency projects nominal GDP growth at 9.7 per cent in FY27, with real GDP growth at 7.4 per cent in FY26.

“The three main tailwinds the economy has, as of now, are the income tax waiver in the FY26 Budget, GST rate rationalisation, and the three free trade agreements with New Zealand, the UK and Oman,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist and head of public finance at India Ratings.

The agency projects headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation to average 2.1 per cent in FY26 before rising to 3.8 per cent in FY27, helped by lower price pressures across broad consumption items and the disinflationary impact of GST rate rationalisation, even as weather-related risks remain a concern.

On policy, the agency sees “limited space for rate cuts” and notes that “a further 25 basis point rate cut” in the current easing cycle is possible, but data-dependent. Private final consumption expenditure, which makes up 56.5 per cent of GDP, is forecast to grow 7.6 per cent in FY27, supported by improving real wage growth and a narrowing rural–urban demand gap.

One critical support for consumption is the turnaround in real rural wages. According to the agency, rural agricultural wages, deflated by CPI, returned to positive territory in recent quarters after a prolonged squeeze, with aggregate real wage growth outpacing employment growth across most sectors over FY18–FY24.

Gross fixed capital formation is projected to rise 7.4 per cent in FY26 and 7.8 per cent in FY27, with investment demand still “public sector dominated” but increasingly aided by household real estate investment and a gradual improvement in large private corporate capital expenditure. Ind-Ra cautions that “low interest rates” are a necessary but “not sufficient” condition for a full-fledged private capex cycle, arguing that stronger and more predictable demand and policy stability will be critical.

“In investment demand, so far we have seen that it has mostly been public sector dominated, with the states and the Indian government leading from the front,” added Paras Jarai, associate director and economist at Ind-Ra.

External demand is expected to fare better in FY27 than in FY26, aided by recently concluded trade agreements with the UK, New Zealand and Oman, and the prospect of a US trade deal later in the fiscal.