India adds two more ports for export of essential commodities to Maldives

India has announced two additional ports for the export of essential commodities to Maldives. Photo: Shutterstock

India has announced two additional ports for the export of essential commodities from India to the Maldives for the financial year of 2024-25. The two new ports announced are namely: Kandla Sea (INIXY1) and Vishakhapatnam Sea (INYTZ1). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Government of India has announced the inclusion of two additional ports for export of essential commodities from India to the Maldives for FY 2024-2025," the Indian High Commission in Maldives said in a post on X. Kandla and Vishakhapatnam Customs Sea ports have been added to the list of ports allowed for Export of Essential Commodities. This is in addition to four ports which were already in use.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act. 1992. read with paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, as amended from time to tone, the Central Government hereby amends Notification No 06/2023 dated 15 04 2024 incorporating (2) additional Ports for Export of Essential Commodities under ProlebitecVRestnctorl category to the Republic of Ma dives during the period FY 2024-25," the official notification read.

"Kandla and Vishakhapatnam Customs Sea ports have been added to the list of ports allowed for Export of Essential Commodities, which are under the Prohibited/Restricted category to the Republic of Maldives for the fiscal year 2024-25. This is in addition to the (4) ports listed in the earlier Notification No 062023 dated 15th April 2024," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over landslides in Wayanad, which has killed over 200 people and injured several more.

Muizzu expressed profound sorrow upon learning of the Wayanad landslide and described the extensive loss of lives, livelihoods, and devastation caused by this disaster as an 'unimaginable tragedy'.