Business Standard
RBI raises limit for short-term borrowing for states, UTs from July 1

The RBI provides WMA to states banking with it to help them tide over temporary mismatches in the cash flow of their receipts and payments

The RBI said it has curbed the borrowing limit for states through the special drawing facility. (File Photo)

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

The Indian central bank has increased the aggregate limit of a special short-term borrowing facility meant for state governments and union territories (UTs) beginning July 1, taking into account their expenditure data in recent years.
 
The revised aggregate Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for states and UTs will be Rs 601.18 billion ($7.21 billion), compared with the current limit of Rs 470.10 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Friday.
 
The RBI provides WMA to states banking with it to help them tide over temporary mismatches in the cash flow of their receipts and payments.
 
The change in the WMA was also based on recommendations made by an RBI-constituted group, comprising select state finance secretaries, the central bank said.
 
Meanwhile, the RBI said it has curbed the borrowing limit for states through the special drawing facility (SDF). The facility shall continue to be linked to the quantum of their investments in marketable securities, issued by the government, the RBI said in the release.
 
States can now avail a maximum of 50 per cent or lower of the outstanding balance of the funds as on the last date of the second preceding quarter. They can also use the current balance held in either the Consolidated Sinking Fund or Guarantee Redemption Fund, reserve funds set by the central bank with the states' contributions to service debt payments.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India State borrowing Banking

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

