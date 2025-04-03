India assessing US tariff impact, says govt; TDP flags seafood export hit

Members of the Parliament (MPs), including those from parties belonging to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, on Thursday flagged the issue of the US imposing a 27 per cent reciprocal tariff on India in the Parliament.
In one of the first comments from the government, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said India is assessing the tariff hike imposed by the US and its impact on India. “For (Donald) Trump, it’s America first but for Modi, it’s India first. We are assessing the impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US,” he said on the sidelines of an event organised by PFRDA in New Delhi.
The opposition parties, including Congress, Left outfits, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), who demanded to know the Union government’s plans to protect India’s industry and agriculture.
Sangh Parivar affiliates, meanwhile, maintained that the government was committed to protecting the interests of India’s farmers and small-scale industries.
During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi asked how the government planned to protect Indian industry that would “completely devastate” India’s economy, particularly sectors like auto, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.
Gandhi further said foreign policy is about managing external countries and pointed out that on one hand “you have given China 4,000 sq km of our land, and on the other hand our ally US has suddenly decided to impose tariffs on us”. He said the government of India must give answers regarding these developments.
Also in the Lok Sabha, Lavu Sri Krishna from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), asked the Centre to protect Andhra Pradesh’s 800,000 farmers, who are likely to be hit by the 27 per cent tariff on seafood. Ecuador, a competitor of India in the sector, has been hit with only a 10 per cent tariff. He added that $ 3.5 billion of exports of seafood take place every year from the state. The TDP is a constituent of the NDA.
In the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha suggested that the government should use its approval to Tesla founder Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet services to renegotiate the 27 per cent tariff.
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an economic think tank affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reiterated that it expected the government to heed the outfit’s demand to protect the country’s agriculture, dairy and small-scale industries. SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told Business Standard that there was a “silver lining” in the tariffs imposed by the US since tariffs on China were steeper compared to India. “It could help India gain markets in several sectors, such as chemical exports, where we lag far behind China,” he said, adding that it would be a shot in the arm for the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Mahajan said the Trump administration’s move to impose higher tariffs on China than India has clear “geopolitical subtext”.
In Mumbai, addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre should have taken people into confidence about the “impending danger” of US tariffs and the steps being taken to alleviate it. Thackeray said both Houses of Parliament should have set aside all other business and held discussions on the impact of US reciprocal tariffs on India.
In Madurai, CPI (M)’s Brinda Karat slammed the BJP-led NDA government for its silence over the tariffs imposed by the United States.
(With PTI inputs)