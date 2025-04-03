Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Parl panel seeks Rs 400 daily MGNREGA wage, higher social security pensions

Parl panel seeks Rs 400 daily MGNREGA wage, higher social security pensions

"Without a fair wage, the scheme fails in its objective of providing economic security to rural workers," the panel said

Female labourer

It also wanted the Department of Rural Development to ensure that the Aadhaar-based payment system remains optional and that alternative payment mechanisms are made available. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel on rural development has demanded that wages under the flagship MGNREGA scheme should be raised to at least Rs 400 per day, as the current rates are inadequate to meet even basic daily expenses.
 
“Without a fair wage, the scheme fails in its objective of providing economic security to rural workers,” the panel said.
 
It also wanted the Department of Rural Development to ensure that the Aadhaar-based payment system remains optional and that alternative payment mechanisms are made available.
 
“This would ensure that workers without Aadhaar or those facing biometric authentication issues continue to receive their rightful wages without compromising the integrity of the scheme,” the panel said.
 
 
The panel also wanted the Centre to raise the central contribution for various social security pension schemes, as they have not been revised in the past 10 years.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Waqf Bill not against Muslims, don't want to hurt sentiments, says Rijiju

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi slammed for tearing Waqf Bill copy in Lok Sabha as mark of protest

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju tables Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha; discussions begin

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate moves to Rajya Sabha - What's the road ahead?

Amit Shah

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: Here's all you need to know

 
“As a percentage of the total Union Budget, the NSAP’s share has fallen sharply from 0.58 per cent in 2014–15 to just 0.19 per cent in 2025–26. While the Centre continues to cap its support at 3.09 crore beneficiaries, state governments have taken on a disproportionate burden by covering nearly twice this number, which is approximately about 5.86 crore additional beneficiaries,” the panel said.
 
The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its eighth report on MGNREGA that was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, highlighted that delays in MGNREGA wage payments continue to be a significant issue, affecting lakhs of rural workers dependent on the scheme for livelihood.
 
It noted that despite digital advancements, workers often face long waiting periods for their wages, exacerbating financial distress.
 
The report urged the government to address systemic bottlenecks, improve fund allocation, and ensure timely payments.

More From This Section

Premiumtrade, tarrif

India Inc evaluates impact of Trump tariffs; shifts focus to local market

PremiumGold, jewellery

Gems & jewellery exporters jittery over steep hike in US reciprocal tariff

Premiumit sector job,talent poaching

US tariffs likely to impact IT firms' revenue from retail, manufacturing

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI decides not to conduct 14-day repo auction for upcoming fortnight

PremiumTrump tariffs

US tariff move on India: What Axis Bank and leading brokerages say

Topics : Parliament MGNREGA Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon