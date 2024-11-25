India bond yields may fall as US rates decline, traders await growth data

Business Standard
On Friday, it had inched past 6.85 per cent, a key near-term level.| Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Indian government bond yields may dip at open on Monday, tracking a decline in US rates, while traders wait for data on how Asia's fourth-largest economy fared in the last quarter due later in the week. 
The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.83 per cent and 6.86 per cent, compared with 6.8470 per cent in the previous session.
Over the last two weeks, the yield is up two basis points. 
Overall, the bias "is definitely" for yields to move higher, a fixed income trader at a bank said. However, the pullback in US yields will be "welcome" and will likely "pull in a few buyers". 
 
The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped six basis points in Asia trading, after US President-elect Donald Trump tapped prominent investor Scott Bessent for the position of US Treasury secretary.

Analysts reckoned that his nomination was a relief, and it reduced the chances of severe tariffs which are expected to be inflationary. 
Meanwhile, India's July-September growth data is due Friday. 
A Reuters poll of economists pegged India's economic growth at 6.5 per cent. 
The data may potentially shape expectations on the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate outlook. The RBI's next policy decision is due on Dec. 6. 
The US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, due Wednesday, too, will be focus this week to gauge whether the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates next month or not.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

