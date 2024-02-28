Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India calls China-backed IFD proposal at WTO as non-trade issue: Official

As per the WTO, the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Initiative, was originally launched in the spring of 2017 by a group of developing and least-developed WTO members

WTO, trade

The group wants to bring the proposal through Annexure 4 of the WTO, under which the proposal would be binding on only the signatory members and not on those who are opposed to it | Representative image

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India calls investment facilitation for a development proposal backed by China at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a non-trade issue.
As per the WTO, ministers representing 123 WTO members issued on February 25, a Joint Ministerial Declaration marking the finalisation of the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement and made it available to the public.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"India believes the WTO should deal with issues related to trade, and this (IFD) is a non-trade issue," the official said.
The group wants to bring the proposal through Annexure 4 of the WTO, under which the proposal would be binding on only the signatory members and not on those who are opposed to it.
The official also maintained that the IFD proposal is led by the vested interests of the group.
Such pacts come under Annexure 4 of the WTO, which deals with plurilateral agreements.
As per the WTO, the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Initiative, was originally launched in the spring of 2017 by a group of developing and least-developed WTO members.
The IFD initiative aims to develop a global agreement on IFD to improve the investment and business climate and make it easier for investors in all sectors of the economy to invest, conduct their day-to-day business and expand their operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China-led proposal on investment facilitation has systemic concerns for WTO

India strongly objects to pushing talks on investment facilitation at WTO

TMS Ep637: India at WTO, hybrid vs EV cars, markets, economic sanctions

Developed members must abandon higher moral ground: India at WTO agri meet

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

Moderation in industrial growth, agri likely to drag down GDP growth in Q3

WTO: Fisheries subsidies are vital for developing countries, says India

RBI consolidates reporting norms for REs, eases compliance burden

India-UK FTA: Goyal, Badenoch meet to decide future course of action

Companies line up Rs 16,620 crore corporate bonds as yields soften

Topics : World Trade Organization India China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon