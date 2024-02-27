Sensex (    %)
                        
RBI consolidates reporting norms for REs, eases compliance burden

Consolidates 21 existing instructions; Audited returns to be filed within five days of signing reports

RBI

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

As a step to reduce the burden of compliance on the Regulated Entities (REs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today issued a master direction which removed obsolete instructions and consolidated twenty existing instructions, including one for finance companies. While specifying timelines for reporting, it also reduced time for filing returns.

“In order to create a single reference for all Supervisory Returns and to harmonize the timelines for filing of returns, all the relevant instructions have been rationalised and consolidated into a single Master Direction,” the RBI said.
The direction has been issued to bring clarity, brevity and harmonization to the instructions issued to various supervised entities for submission of returns. This step was based on the recommendations of the Regulations Review Authority and an Internal Working Group of the RBI. It creates a single document for ensuring compliance related to submission of all supervisory data, the RBI said in a statement.

On responsibilities of the board and senior management of REs, the regulator said the risk data aggregation capabilities and risk reporting practices should be fully documented and should be subject to high standards of validation. The validation of risk data aggregation and risk reporting practices shall be conducted using staff with specific IT, data and reporting expertise. 

The entities should ensure that adequate resources are deployed and include the identification, assessment, and management of data quality risks as part of its overall risk management framework. The framework should cover standards for both outsourced and in-house risk data-related processes, policies on data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Referring to changes in norms for filing returns, the RBI said all audited returns should be filed within five days of the auditor's signing reports. Earlier, REs were required to file audited returns within seven days from completion of the statutory audit of books of accounts.

Now the regulatory structure for Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) comprises four layers. The RBI fine-tuned the schedule of returns for NBFCs to reflect these four layers and the revised framework.

The regulator said the supervised and regulated entity would design, build and maintain the data architecture and supporting Information Technology (IT) infrastructure for accurate, complete and timely data aggregation and reporting. This would be for normal times as well as times of stress or crisis. The data aggregation and reporting practices should be considered as an essential part of the business continuity planning process and subject to a business impact analysis.

All returns and risk reports should be reconciled with the entity’s own sources, including accounting data where appropriate, to ensure accuracy and completeness of the same. The regulated entities should strive to achieve a higher degree of automation in generation of data for filing of returns, the RBI said.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

