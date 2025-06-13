Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Proposed India-China trade talks to cover rare earth supply concerns

Proposed India-China trade talks to cover rare earth supply concerns

India and China agree to hold functional dialogues on trade, rare earth supply, direct flights and visa facilitation during Vice Foreign Minister Sun's visit to Delhi

Earth magnetic field, India imports, Imported goods, rare earth magnets

Sun’s visit to New Delhi comes six months after Misri visited Beijing, helping to resume suspended bilateral exchanges between the two Asian neighbours

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to further normalise bilateral relations, India and China on Friday said they had agreed to hold certain functional dialogues, including in the economic and trade areas, to discuss and resolve specific issues of concern. These dialogues are set to cover China’s restrictions on the supply of rare earth elements, the shortage of which has caused uncertainty in India’s automobile sector. New Delhi has urged Beijing to bring predictability in the supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices.
 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the visiting Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Thursday. Sun was on a two-day visit to India, which concluded on Friday. Sources privy to the discussions said the two officials discussed the export controls on certain rare earth-related items that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs enforced on 4 April. The officials agreed to hold further talks on the issue as part of a broader mechanism to discuss economic and trade matters.
 
 
In a press statement on the meeting between Misri and Sun, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that “the two sides agreed to hold certain functional dialogues, including in economic and trade areas, to discuss and resolve issues of concern”. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Sun and Misri “held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral exchanges and cooperation as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest”. 
 
On Thursday, official sources in New Delhi indicated that a resolution to the shortage of rare earth elements—especially permanent magnets—was in sight. Replying to a question on the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had been in touch with the Chinese side, both in Beijing and in Delhi. Indian Ambassador to Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, met Sun on 5 June, and the two sides had “an exchange of views” on “issues of common interest and concern”, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also Read

Ministry of External Affairs

Trying to seek early resolution to China's curbs on rare earth magnets: MEA

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

China, India's rise to power creating a certain new equilibrium: Jaishankar

Premiummagnet crisis

Supply crunch: India needs a proactive strategy for rare earth security

steel, metal

Rare earth magnet crisis: India's auto sector to head to Beijing for talks

PremiumIndia, China, India China Trade, Trade

The serious business of war: India, China reshape global defence trade

 
Sun’s visit to New Delhi comes six months after Misri visited Beijing, helping to resume suspended bilateral exchanges between the two Asian neighbours. India–China ties had hit a low after their border clashes in 2020, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled a thaw at their meeting in October last year.
 
On Thursday in Beijing, when asked whether China would lift export restrictions of rare earth metals to India—as it has begun clearing export licences to the United States and European Union—Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “We are willing to enhance dialogue and cooperation with relevant countries and regions to jointly keep the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”
 
At their meeting on Thursday, Misri appreciated the Chinese side’s cooperation on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. He noted the discussion in the April 2025 meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism for cooperation in trans-border rivers, regarding the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other forms of cooperation, and expressed hope for progress.
 
The MEA said the two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. Misri expressed hope for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. The two sides further agreed to take practical steps for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think tanks.
 
Misri and Sun, the MEA said, “positively assessed the activities planned under the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China and agreed to facilitate the same”.
 

More From This Section

banking, banks

Stress in personal loans to alter asset quality trajectory: CareEdge

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects bids for 30-year green bonds as investors seek high yields

Premiumbasmati rice

Basmati rice exports to Iran at risk if Israel conflict persists: Traders

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's forex reserves rise by $5.17 billion to $696.65 billion: RBI

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

India moves to conserve rare earths, seeks halt to exports to Japan

Topics : India china trade India China relations Metals & minerals Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon