Friday, June 13, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise by $5.17 billion to $696.65 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves rise by $5.17 billion to $696.65 billion: RBI

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by USD 102 million to USD 18.67 billion, the apex bank said. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves increased by USD 5.17 billion to USD 696.65 billion for the week ended June 6, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by USD 1.237 billion to USD 691.485 billion for the week ended May 30.

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended June 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by USD 3.47 billion to USD 587.68 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI makes it easier to access, reactivate dormant accounts, deposits

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank

RBI gives 'further' 6-month extension to Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

RBI

RBI makes KYC easier: Banks must send three reminders before account freeze

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI skips 14-day main liquidity operation for third fortnight in a row

bond, bonds, bond market

Five-year G-sec yield spikes 22 bps in 3 days on VRRR auction fears

The gold reserves were up by USD 1.58 billion to USD 85.88 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by USD 102 million to USD 18.67 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also inched up by USD 14 million at USD 4.4 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

India moves to conserve rare earths, seeks halt to exports to Japan

Premiumtwo-wheeler, two wheeler, automobile, e-bikes, scooters

Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets

inflation, retail inflation, food insecurity

India's retail inflation hit 75-month low in May as veg prices dipped

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

India Inc's ECB filings fell to $2.9 billion in April, shows RBI data

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile

Inventories of rare earth magnets may run dry by mid-July, says Icra

Topics : RBI india forex reserve India's forex resreve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon