Home / Economy / News / EU ban on Russian fuel: India's diesel exports to Europe surge 137% in Aug

EU ban on Russian fuel: India's diesel exports to Europe surge 137% in Aug

Analysts credited the surge in Europe's demand to multiple factors, including an unexpected early maintenance at a major refinery and projected winter demand

US officials have accused Indian refiners of profiteering by buying discounted Russian crude | Image: Bloomberg

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

India’s diesel exports to Europe jumped 137 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 242,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, as buyers prepared for the European Union’s ban on fuels refined from Russian crude starting January 2026, according to a report from The Economic Times.
 
Exports in August were up 73 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 124 per cent higher than the average over the previous 12 months, according to Kpler, a global real-time data and analytics provider. Energy cargo tracker Vortexa estimated Indian diesel exports to Europe at 228,316 bpd, up 166 per cent Y-o-Y and 36 per cent from July. Export figures often differ between shipping data trackers.
 
 
European demand to remain robust 
Analysts attributed the surge to several factors, including a major refinery’s surprise decision to advance maintenance, anticipated winter demand, and EU sanctions that could restrict Indian supplies. They expect the European demand for Indian diesel to remain robust through the rest of 2025.
 
Speaking to The Economic Times, Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst for refining and modelling at Kpler, said the late August push appears to be aimed at covering volumes lost due to unplanned refinery maintenance. Another industry executive mentioned that advancing maintenance could also be in preparation for the post-January market, when Indian fuels refined from Russian oil may no longer be allowed in Europe.

Criticism from US officials 
India has faced criticism from senior US officials, who accused Indian refiners of profiteering by buying discounted Russian crude and selling processed fuels to the West. US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, with the White House stating the measure sought to curb India’s contribution to Russian oil revenues that fund the Ukraine war.
 
India’s stance on oil trade
 
India defended its imports, emphasising they are crucial for energy security. New Delhi also criticised the US for singling out India while other nations continue purchasing Russian oil. Despite the criticism, Indian exporters are expected to see continued strong demand from Europe this year, where Middle Eastern refiners remain key suppliers.

Topics : Russia Oil production Russia European Union

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

