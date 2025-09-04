Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

Small car market likely to grow by over 10% this year, says R C Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said that GST on cars is currently 28 per cent, with a cess on larger cars pushing the total burden to 40–45 per cent

Bhargava noted that the reduction on cars would be around 9 per cent, as it does not include transportation costs and dealer margins.

Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Alto may become cheaper by Rs 40,000-50,000 and Wagon R by Rs 60,000-67,000, said Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava about the company’s popular cars after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council approved lower taxes on hundreds of consumer items.
 
The council’s decision will help create demand for cars with over 1200 cc engines and length of more than 4 metres as the so-called sin rate has been reduced to 40 per cent and a cess has been withdrawn. The two factors resulted in 50 per cent tax on some cars.
 
“With the latest GST reduction we project that the small car market which was degrowing will now grow this year by over 10 per cent,” said Bhargava on Thursday.
 
 
 

“As a result the overall passenger car market should grow by 6-8 per cent. There is a general feeling of euphoria with interest rates coming down, income tax benefits and now GST which will help consumers to have more money to increase consumption,” he told ‘Business Standard’.
 
Car prices may reduce by 9 per cent, considering the council’s decision doesn’t impact automakers’ transportation costs and dealer margins. He pointed out that even for luxury cars, the GST paid after cess varied from 43 per cent to 50 per cent but now will be capped at 40 per cent. “For a car priced Rs 1 crore, a 5 per cent difference is a lot.”
 
The Council on Wednesday announced reducing GST on small cars to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. For cars above 1200 cc engines and above 4 metres in length, the GST will be 40 per cent.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

