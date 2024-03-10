Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, EFTA sign $100 bn 15-year free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

The deal is a binding agreement for the European Free Trade Association - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal (PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and a trade group of four European nations signed an economic agreement on Sunday aimed at increasing trade and investment, capping nearly 16 years of negotiations.

The deal is a binding agreement for the European Free Trade Association - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein - to invest $100 billion over 15 years in the fast-growing market of 1.4 billion people, said Piyush Goyal, India's union trade minister.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It is a modern trade agreement, fair, equitable and win-win for all five countries," Goyal told a press conference.

The deal is the result of 21 rounds of negotiation, said the head of Swiss Economic Affairs, Guy Parmelin, calling India a market of immense opportunities for trade and investment.

India in the last two years has signed trade agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates, and officials say a deal with Britain is in the final stages, all part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving $1 trillion in annual exports by 2030.

The European group, formed in 1960 as a counterweight to the European Union, is the world's 10th-largest goods trader and the fifth-largest in services. It has signed around 30 trade agreements with 40 countries and territories outside the EU.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Govt seeks investment commitment from Switzerland under EFTA pact: Report

'Free trade agreement talks between India, EFTA bloc at advanced stage'

EFTA: Trade deficit, Swiss blanket removal of import duties to hurt India

EFTA deal with India could be signed before 2024 elections: Swiss envoy

Nation first policy helped manage oil prices despite global conflicts: Puri

Govt to take all measures to contain prices of essential food items: Goyal

Office space demand likely at 50-55 mn sq ft across top 6 cities: Report

India-EFTA trade deal to bring in $100 billion investment in 15 years

UK team heads back to London with Round 14 of FTA talks still open

Topics : India EFTA trade EFTA Trade exports Trade talks Free trade pact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon