Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-EFTA trade pact expected to come into effect from Sept 2024: Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact expected to come into effect from Sept 2024: Goyal

He said the agreement has received approval from the Parliaments of all four countries. In Switzerland, there is an objection period open until July 10. July and August are holiday months here

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

He is here for an official visit to meet leaders and businesses to promote trade and investments between India and Switzerland. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bern
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA is likely to come into force from September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The two sides signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024. Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

"It will enter into force by September," Goyal told reporters.

 

He said the agreement has received approval from the Parliaments of all four countries. In Switzerland, there is an objection period open until July 10. July and August are holiday months here.

Also Read

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal to meet Swiss, Swedish biz leaders, to discuss trade, investments

Piyush Goyal, David Lammy

Had a fruitful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Antonio Tajani

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Held 3 meetings in 35 days with EU official to push FTA talks, says Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

He is here for an official visit to meet leaders and businesses to promote trade and investments between India and Switzerland.

Goyal said he held bilateral meetings with over a dozen companies here and most of them are keen to invest in India.

The Swiss firms have shown interest in sectors such as pharma, cybersecurity, and machinery manufacturing, he said.

"Lot of excitement here for India," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian hospitality sector growth set to normalise in FY26, says Icra

India-EU

India-EU trade deal likely to finalise by year-end, says Finnish ambassador

Bond yields likely to climb more

Bond yields harden as traders sell bonds at profit after RBI rate cut

PremiumDebt funds

Debt funds shift to accrual strategy as rate cut cycle winds down

gig worker gig economy skill

Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-EU FTA pact India EFTA trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon