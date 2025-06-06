Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Piyush Goyal and Italian minister Antonio Tajani co-chaired the 22nd session of the JCEC, during which, the two nations agreed on several matters

Press Trust of India Brescia (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Italy have agreed to increase cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, auto, aerospace, energy transition, migration and mobility, an official statement said on Friday.

These issues were discussed during the meetings between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. 

Brescia is Italy's manufacturing hub.

"India and Italy agreed to prioritise cooperation in several emerging and strategic sectors. These include Industry 4.0, aerospace, energy transition, and sustainable mobility," the commerce ministry said.

The two sides also stressed the importance of joint efforts in skill development, digital transformation, migration and mobility, as well as global connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

 

The two leaders co-chaired the 22nd session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC).

The ministry said that several concrete outcomes emerged from the JCEC, and that includes the two countries agreeing to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food processing, and to set up Joint Working Groups in the automobile and space sectors.

"Both sides identified collaboration opportunities in sustainable agri-value chains, agri-machinery, food packaging technologies, and renewable energy," it said.

They also agreed to work together in areas such as green hydrogen and biofuels and expressed intent to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals between the two countries.

A strong Indian business delegation comprising top leadership from nearly 90 companies accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The delegation visited Italian industries and held several meetings with local companies.

Goyal also held one-on-one interactions with Italian corporate leaders and welcomed their plans to expand operations, manufacturing, or establish a presence in India. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-Italy Italy BJP

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

