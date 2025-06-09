Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Bond yields harden as traders sell bonds at profit after RBI rate cut

Bond yields harden as traders sell bonds at profit after RBI rate cut

Government bond yields rose as traders booked profits following RBI's 50 basis point repo rate cut and change in policy stance, impacting market sentiment

Bond yields likely to climb more

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 6 basis points to settle at 6.35 per cent, against the previous close of 6.29 per cent.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government bond yields rose on Monday as traders continued to sell bonds at a profit after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee delivered a 50 basis point policy repo rate cut on Friday, said dealers.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 6 basis points to settle at 6.35 per cent, against the previous close of 6.29 per cent. The benchmark yield had risen by 4 basis points on Friday.
 
While short-term bond yields softened on Friday, they hardened on Monday on the back of profit-booking, said dealers.
 
The yield on the three-year government bond rose 5 basis points on Monday to close at 5.70 per cent, while the five-year bond yield went up 8 basis points to close at 5.95 per cent. Yields on both the five-year and three-year bonds had fallen by 5 basis points on Friday.
 
 
RBI said the monetary policy has very limited space to support growth further, after reducing the policy repo rate by 100 basis points in quick succession since February 2025. The stance of the policy was changed to neutral from accommodative, which weighed on bond market sentiment. 

“Private and foreign banks are taking their positions. After the 50 basis point rate cut, some amount of buying happened but gains were capped due to profit booking,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Data showed private and foreign banks were net sellers, and today also they were seen booking profit. Selling will continue for some time,” he added.
 
Market participants expect a reshuffling of positions over the next few sessions as hopes for further rate cuts diminish, before the benchmark bond finds a new trading range. They also noted that movements in US Treasury yields will remain a key focus.
 
“The change in stance was negative for the market, so we are seeing some reshuffling; it will continue for some days,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The rally we were seeing before the MPC is being met with profit-booking. We will find a range after some days. We will see how the US Treasury moves,” he added.
 
Market participants further said that the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut substantially reduces the need for additional open market operations (OMO) purchases for the rest of the current financial year.
 
“The OMO was one of the reasons for the rally, now with the CRR cut, we won’t need OMOs for durable liquidity, and with that aspect gone, the market is taking the news negatively,” said a market participant.
 
In H2FY26, boosted by the CRR cut, the market estimates liquidity surplus to peak at Rs 5.5 trillion–Rs 6 trillion (about 2.4 per cent of net demand and time liabilities) by November 2025, before gradually declining to Rs 3.2 trillion (about 1.2 per cent of net demand and time liabilities) by March 2026.

Reserve Bank of India Rising bond yeilds bond yield curve Bond Yields corporate bond yield curve RBI

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

