Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-EU trade deal likely to finalise by year-end, says Finnish ambassador

India-EU trade deal likely to finalise by year-end, says Finnish ambassador

Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent businessman from Gujarat and Vice Chairman of Arvind Ltd, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland

India-EU

Lhdevirta said the overall annual trade between India and Finland is nearly 3 billion Euros. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lhdevirta, expressed confidence on Monday about finalising a much-awaited trade deal between India and the European Union (EU) by year-end.

The ambassador inaugurated the honorary consulate of Finland in Ahmedabad.

Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent businessman from Gujarat and Vice Chairman of Arvind Ltd, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland.

The Finnish ambassador termed as "historic" the visit of the European Union College of Commissioners to India in February, stressing for a solution agreeable to both parties.

"It was a really historic visit, and I think it also created very good momentum for the negotiations to go ahead. I think both leaders on the European side and India are now committed to the goal of having an agreement by the end of this year," he told reporters.

 

Also Read

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

Biz collaborations for a circular economy via FTA to boost EU-India ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-EU ties to reach new heights: Jaishankar at Europe Day celebration

India, EU, European Union, India flag

India-EU trade pact to address tariff and non-tariff barriers equally

India-EU FTA

India, EU make solid headway towards balanced, mutually free trade deal

India-EU FTA

India, EU to resume FTA talks on May 12, agree to speed up progress

Admitting that a lot of work needs to be done, Lhdevirta emphasised there is a good chance to achieve this goal.

"At the moment, I would say that the momentum and the prospects are very good," he added.

Lhdevirta said the overall annual trade between India and Finland is nearly 3 billion Euros.

When asked about Finland's views on the outcome of the trade deal, he stressed "meaningful" tariffs on industrial goods.

"Well, from our side, of course, a meaningful tariff level for industrial goods is very important. But it is of course important to reach a solution which both sides feel is just and beneficial. So, finding the balance is the key. But I don't want to go into more specifics here. It's up for the European Commission (to decide)," he said.

He said a Finnish business delegation led by him will meet the representatives of the Gujarat government on Tuesday, and added that several Finnish companies are interested in investing.

He said the honorary consulate reflects the deepening partnership between India and Finland and growing business interest.

"Nearly 10 Finnish companies are already present in Gujarat. Our cooperation has focused on energy, but today, Finnish companies are engaged across multiple sectors: clean energy, circular economy, skilling, smart infrastructure, and sustainable design. Gujarat offers an ideal environment for these collaborations to flourish," the ambassador said.

He said Finnish companies are contributing to Gujarat's growth and development goals through world-class technologies, sustainable solutions, and investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bond yields likely to climb more

Bond yields harden as traders sell bonds at profit after RBI rate cut

PremiumDebt funds

Debt funds shift to accrual strategy as rate cut cycle winds down

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian hospitality sector growth set to normalise in FY26, says Icra

gig worker gig economy skill

Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to discontinue daily variable rate repo auctions from June 11

Topics : India-EU FTA pact India-EU ties India-EU FTA India-EU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon