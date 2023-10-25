close
India emerges as AIIB's top market for funding infrastructure projects

Formed in December 2015, the AIIB has to date funded sovereign Indian infrastructure projects to the tune of $ 10 billion

Infrastructure funds

After India, the bank has rated China, Turkey, Indonesia and Bangladesh as top borrowers

Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Given the sheer size of infrastructure development taking place across the country, India has emerged as the biggest project funding market for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a top bank official said on Wednesday.
Stating that financing of a lot more new infrastructure projects is under discussion for next year, AIIB South Asia Director General Rajat Misra said, Lending to India will continue to grow as the bank balance sheet will also grow.
Misra was speaking to PTI on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week here.
Formed in December 2015, the AIIB has to date funded sovereign Indian infrastructure projects to the tune of $ 10 billion.
This works out to more than 20 per cent of AIIB's total infrastructure project funding. For this year, the bank has lent more than $ 1.3billion to Indian projects, including $ 438 million for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 Project (Balance Corridor 5) and $ 250 million for the Second Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project.
He also pointed out that AIIB has a very thorough due diligence and each project is evaluated on its viability.
After India, the bank has rated China, Turkey, Indonesia and Bangladesh as top borrowers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

