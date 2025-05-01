Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / ED to prioritise FEMA violation cases in 2025: Director Rahul Navin

ED to prioritise FEMA violation cases in 2025: Director Rahul Navin

In a bid to ensure corrective action rather than just punitive measures, the Director added that the ED would encourage defaulters to file for compounding of offences where appropriate

Photo: Agencies

ED will conduct necessary investigations and adjudication, and will impose penalties in cases of defaults. | Photo: Agencies

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will shift its focus toward violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in 2025, announced the agency's Director Rahul Navin on Thursday.

Navin made the statement during the foundation day address of the federal agency, mentioning specifically "the next area where ED intend to focus this year is on FEMA violations."

Highlighting the agency's evolving priorities, the Director stated that ED has been entrusted with enforcing FEMA to ensure full compliance with regulations issued by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These include rules, directives, and circulars intended to regulate cross-border financial transactions.

 

"To fulfil this mandate, ED will conduct necessary investigations and adjudication, and will impose penalties in cases of defaults," the Director said.

Offences under the spotlight include export-import manipulations, breaches in foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, misuse of external commercial borrowings, landownership violations by non-residents, and unauthorised overseas fund transfers.

Also Read

Rahul Navin, ED Director

PMLA picked momentum after 2014; conviction rate over 93%: ED director

CV Ananda, West Bengal Governor

Bengal Guv grants sanction to ED to prosecute ex-minister Partha Chatterjee

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Over 1,700 PMLA cases in trial stage; conviction rate at 93.6%: ED director

Enforcement Directorate, ED

2010 CWG case: Kalmadi supporters celebrate court nod to ED closure report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seeks Apple, Xiaomi sales records in Amazon, Flipkart investigation

In a bid to ensure corrective action rather than just punitive measures, the Director added that the ED would encourage defaulters to file for compounding of offences where appropriate. The move is aimed at strengthening financial discipline while promoting voluntary compliance.

Meanwhile, Navin said the ED has registered a total of 5,113 new cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from 2014 to 2024, averaging more than 500 cases per year, and issued 461 provisional attachment orders valued at Rs 30,036 crore.

Speaking on the occasion of ED Day, Navin said the PMLA was enacted in 2003 in India and came into force on July 1, 2005, but in the initial years, it was largely ineffective with less than 200 cases recorded per year and that too mostly restricted to drug related offences.

He said the total criminal property attached was only Rs 5,171 crore till 31st March, 2014, with the first prosecution complaint being filed only in 2012.

After 2014, the ED Director said, however, "there has been a significant step-up in enforcement activity and from 2014 to 2024, 5,113 new PMLA investigations were initiated averaging more than 500 cases per year."

Building on this momentum, Navin said, "We note with satisfaction that in the Financial Year 2024-25, 775 new PMLA investigations were launched, 333 Prosecution Complaints were filed, and notably 34 individuals were convicted."

During this period, he said, ED has issued 461 provisional attachment orders valued at Rs 30,036 crore - a 44 per cent increase in the number of attachments and a striking 141 per cent rise in their total value compared to the previous year.

As of March 31, 2025, the agency's chief said the total value of assets under provisional attachment stood at Rs 1,54,594 crore. "Although these assets earned through criminal activities have been secured through provisional attachment and seizures, a substantial portion remains unproductive until their final confiscation by courts, which is a time-consuming process. To unlock the economic potential of these assets and to compensate victims and legitimate owners, concerted efforts have been undertaken by the ED for restitution of these properties under the Non Conviction Based Confiscation and Restitution provisions of the PMLA and FEOA, in collaboration with key stakeholders such as banks, financial institutions, state governments, and law officers."

As per the ED Director, restitution of Rs 15,261 crore was done in 30 cases during Financial Year 2024-25 with the approval of the courts, and this process is likely to accelerate next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

GST mop-up rises 12.6% to record ₹2.37 trillion in April: Govt data

Modi, Narendra Modi

Creative economy's contribution has increased in India's GDP: PM Modi

Sugar

India may export up to 800K tonnes of sugar this season, says food secy

GDP

India's GDP to grow between 6.5-6.7% in FY26 on strong demand: Deloitte

PremiumPhoto: Wikimedia Commons

Tendu patta collection target remains unchanged in Chattisgarh for 2025

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Fema Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon