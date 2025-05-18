Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, EU conclude another round of FTA talks; deal likely in two phases

India, EU conclude another round of FTA talks; deal likely in two phases

India has followed the practice of negotiating trade pacts in two phases with Australia. It is following a similar approach to the US

India, EU, European Union, India flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the European Union (EU) chief negotiators have concluded another round of talks on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) here and agreed to reach a deal in two phases, according to an official.

"The 11th round of talks concluded on May 16," the official said.

The two sides have agreed to conclude the agreement in two phases on account of the uncertain global trade environment, particularly due to the US tariff actions under President Donald Trump.

The talks focused on areas like market access offers in goods, services, and investment.

India has followed the practice of negotiating trade pacts in two phases with Australia. It is following a similar approach to the US.

 

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-EU ties to reach new heights: Jaishankar at Europe Day celebration

India-EU FTA

India, EU make solid headway towards balanced, mutually free trade deal

India-EU FTA

India, EU to resume FTA talks on May 12, agree to speed up progress

India-EU FTA

India, EU exploring possibility to negotiate FTA in phases: Report

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

Counterterrorism experts from EU, India exchange best practices at workshop

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal last month stated, "If some of the issues which may not be very core to the trade, maybe taking some more time, then it is better to focus on core trade issues. So, we say that first things first...We are also discussing with the EU what can be the early harvest of the first tranche, where we can do faster".

Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in products like wines, spirits, meat, poultry and a strong intellectual property regime.

Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact gets concluded successfully. 

On May 1, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in Brussels to discuss progress on the agreement.

In June 2022, India and the 27-nation EU bloc resumed negotiations after a gap of over eight years. It stalled in 2013 due to differences over the level of opening up of the markets.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European Commission President agreed to seal a much-awaited free trade deal by the end of this year.

The India-EU trade pact negotiations cover 23 policy areas or chapters, including Trade in Goods, Trade in Services, Investment, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, Technical Barriers to Trade, Trade Remedies, Rules of Origin, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Competition, Trade Defence, Government Procurement, Dispute Settlement, Intellectual Property Rights, Geographical Indications, and Sustainable Development.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24 (exports worth USD 75.92 billion and imports worth USD 61.48 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, while EU's exports to India make up 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

In addition, the bilateral trade in services, in 2023, between India and the EU was estimated at USD 51.45 billion.

The two sides are negotiating a free trade agreement, an investment protection agreement and an agreement on geographical indications (GIs).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India's move to restrict select Bangladeshi exports targets parity: Report

electronics manufacturing services

MSMEs make up 80% of 70 bids for electronic component manufacturing scheme

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

'India's port restrictions on Bangladesh imports to help domestic MSMEs'

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US remittance tax plan could impact Indian households, rupee: GTRI

liquor beer

Indian distillers expect India-UK FTA duty cuts on scotch to boost growth

Topics : India-EU ties India-EU European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon