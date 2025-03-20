Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Counterterrorism experts from EU, India exchange best practices at workshop

Counterterrorism experts from EU, India exchange best practices at workshop

EU delegation included security practitioners from European Union institutions, EU Member States including Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the Strong Cities Network (SCN)

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

Both sides also committed to exploring a security and defence partnership | Photo: X/@EU_in_India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Counterterrorism experts and senior representatives from the European Union and Indian security agencies and policy institutions on Wednesday gathered here to exchange best practices on prevention, de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of violent extremists.

The EU convened a technical workshop on preventing and countering violent extremism on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, according to an official statement.

Opened by EU Ambassador to India Herv Delphin, the workshop was organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the Netherlands.

"The event brought together counterterrorism experts and senior representatives from EU and Indian security agencies and policy institutions, to exchange best practices on prevention, de-radicalisation, and rehabilitation of violent extremists," said the statement issued by the Delegation of the European Union to India.

 

The EU delegation included security practitioners from European Union institutions, EU Member States including Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the Strong Cities Network (SCN), in Team Europe spirit.

Also Read

Google, Google Logo

Google charged with breaching EU rules, Apple told to open up to rivals

steel, steel exports

EU proposes cutting steel imports by 15% from April as Trump tariffs bite

MEA secretary Tanmaya Tanmaya Lal met with Angelika Niebler, European Parliament Chair

India, EU discuss bilateral ties, parliamentary exchanges, global issues

European Union, EU

UK, EU to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives

Dhruva Jaishankar

Trump's tariff priorities are Canada, Mexico, China, EU: Dhruva Jaishankar

"Discussions centered on whole-of-government approaches, risk evaluation processes, exit programs, and reintegration strategies. Participants agreed on the importance and need for continued collaboration on both soft and hard security aspects of counterterrorism," it said.

"This workshop is a testament to the deepening EU-India partnership in counterterrorism and security cooperation. By sharing expertise and fostering dialogue, we are strengthening our collective ability to prevent and counter violent extremism while upholding democratic values and human rights," Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy in the European External Action Service, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We hope that by sharing EU approaches to de-radicalisation, risk assessment and prevention strategies, we can reinforce our commitment to collaborating with India on counterterrorism and the prevention of violent extremism," he added.

Dinkar Gupta, former director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said, "India and the EU face evolving security threats that require innovative and collaborative solutions. Learning from each other's experiences will help us build more effective strategies for de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and long-term prevention."  Both sides also committed to exploring a security and defence partnership, it said.

The workshop aligns with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy and builds upon ongoing EU India counterterrorism engagement under the EU project ESIWA+ (Enhancing the EU's Security Cooperation In and With Asia & the Indo-Pacific), including a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risk management training for Indian security practitioners, countering online terrorism, and drone terrorism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumGeneral Romeo S Brawner, chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines,

Chinese threat: Philippines wants India to join security grouping 'Squad'

Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral in Cairo. Photo: Twitter

We're keen to join India-Middle East-Europe Corridor: Egypt's trade min

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

National security shapes business decisions, says EAM S Jaishankar

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

India steadfast in its 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism: Def Secy

Spying, Spy

Covert CIA bases in India? JFK files reveal hidden sites in Delhi, Kolkata

Topics : European Union EU-India summit India-EU ties India-EU Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon