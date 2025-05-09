Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-EU ties to reach new heights: Jaishankar at Europe Day celebration

India-EU ties to reach new heights: Jaishankar at Europe Day celebration

He emphasised that the high-level visit connected key policymakers comprehensively, allowing both sides to advance their partnership

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

The partnership is expanding into areas like technology, energy, space, and defense, with visible progress. | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Friday attended the Europe Day celebration in New Delhi, marking 75 years of the Schuman Declaration.

Europe Day marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, symbolizing unity and cooperation among European nations.

He highlighted the growing partnership between India and European nations, citing a landmark visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners in February 2025. This visit strengthened ties between India and the EU, paving the way for deeper cooperation.

"India's longstanding relationship with European nations is today poised to ascend a higher level. The visit of the EU College of Commissioners led by President Ursula von der Leyen herself in February 2025 was truly a milestone in our ties," Jaishankar said.

 

He emphasised that the high-level visit connected key policymakers " comprehensively," allowing both sides to advance their partnership.

"Our cooperation is acquiring many more dimensions. We are engaged, as you heard from the Ambassador, in complex trade negotiations, but one that we hope, and we're confident, will produce an outcome this year itself," he stated.

India and the EU are engaged in complex trade negotiations, with expectations of a positive outcome this year. Their interactions span multiple domains, directly impacting their societies.

The partnership is expanding into areas like technology, energy, space, and defense, with visible progress.

Jaishankar noted that India and the EU share commonalities as democratic polities, pluralistic societies, and market economies, serving as powerful binding forces.

"From AI to IMEC, the uptick is clearly visible. This is now a multipolar world, and both of us have an interest in expanding and developing our convergence. At the end of the day, we are democratic politics, we are pluralistic societies, and we are market economies. That in itself are three very powerful binding forces."

Jaishankar emphasised the need for zero tolerance on terrorism, a shared threat, and thanked those who expressed solidarity with India.

"We are gathered today at a time when India is firmly confronting the challenge of terrorism. We believe that this is a shared threat for which there must be zero tolerance. I thank all those who have expressed solidarity with us and recognise the need for a resolute response."

Concluding his remarks, the External Affairs Minister looks forward to visiting EU counterparts and engaging with member states to further strengthen ties

"So let me conclude by conveying my best wishes for India's stronger ties with Europe and for Europe's own progress and prosperity. I am looking forward to visiting my EU counterparts and engaging member states in the coming days," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Union India-EU FTA pact India-EU ties S Jaishankar

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

