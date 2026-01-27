PM Modi announces signing of India-EU trade deal, hails landmark agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union. PM Modi said the India-EU FTA is a landmark partnership between two major economies, promising sweeping gains and new opportunities for businesses and consumers, with boosts expected for textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather goods.

He added that the free-trade deal accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and about one-third of global trade. According to media reports, the agreement is likely to come into force within a year. People are discussing it as a "mother of all deals”, and this agreement has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians and crores of Europeans, he said. He added that the latest trade agreement will complement India-UK trade deal, it will boost the manufacturing sector, support services.