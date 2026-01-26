India, EU conclude long-awaited FTA talks; deal may kick in early 2027

After years of protracted negotiations, India and the European Union (EU) have wrapped up negotiations for the long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA), with a formal announcement scheduled for January 27.

“Negotiations have been successfully concluded and a deal has been finalised,” commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, adding that the agreement will propel trade and investment in both economies. He also said the agreement is balanced and forward-looking from India’s perspective, and is expected to deepen economic integration between both sides.

Government officials said the legal scrubbing of the text is currently under way, with an aim to complete the process and sign the pact in the next five to six months.

Ratification is expected to take over another six months thereafter, paving the way for the deal to enter into force early in 2027. Once signed, the pact will be India’s eighth trade agreement in five years.

Recently, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had said that the FTA between India and the EU will be the “mother of all deals”. Rightly so. The EU is India’s largest trading partner. India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU stood at $136.53 billion in FY25, with exports worth $75.85 billion and imports of $60.68 billion.

Echoing Goyal’s view, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had said that the deal will create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP. “And, crucially, that would provide a first-mover advantage for Europe with one of the world’s fastest-growing and most dynamic continents. Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century,” she had said last week during her address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A trade agreement between India and the EU was first mooted close to 20 years ago. However, after 15 rounds of discussions, negotiations were stalled in 2013. Talks thereafter restarted in 2022.

Finalising a trade agreement is expected to give fresh impetus to the relationship between India and the EU, amid changes in the geopolitical scenario — be it diversification of the supply chain away from China or exploring different export markets amid the United States’ protectionist tariff policies.

According to Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the FTA would restore lost market access, lower tariffs on key exports such as garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products and machinery, and help Indian firms better absorb shocks from higher US tariffs.

“For India, the FTA offers access to one of the world’s richest and most stable markets — the European Union, with a GDP of roughly €18–22 trillion and 450 million high-income consumers — at a time when global trade is turning more protectionist,” it said.