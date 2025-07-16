Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
67% of Fortune Global 30 now run strategic GCCs in India, says ANSR report

ANSR report finds 174 Fortune 500 companies have over 390 GCCs in India employing 950,000 people, many of them leading AI, cybersecurity and global strategy

The report also highlighted that Indian GCCs now house senior functional leaders with global P&L responsibilities. Representative Picture

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

About 67 per cent of the Fortune Global 30 and over one-third of the entire Fortune Global 500 now run Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, said a newly released report.
 
The report, developed by ANSR in collaboration with UnearthInsight, examines the operating models, talent trends, and innovation maturity across 174 Fortune 500 companies that have established over 390 centres across India. These centres now employ over 950,000 professionals, with a growing share of global functional leadership based in India.
 
“These centres have evolved into intelligent, AI-native hubs that are not only scaling innovation but redefining how global businesses operate. As digital twins of the headquarters, they are leading platform modernisation, creating IP, and driving real-time, enterprise-wide decisions,” said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR, and Chief Executive Officer, 1Wrk.
 
 
Ahuja further added that with the rise of agentic AI and hyperconnected ecosystems, GCCs in India are no longer back offices. They have become the command centres of tomorrow’s global enterprise.
 
The report also highlighted that Indian GCCs now house senior functional leaders with global P&L responsibilities. In many cases, they serve as global Centres of Excellence for AI, GenAI, cybersecurity, and product engineering.

In terms of preferred cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad dominate, with over 200 GCCs employing more than 560,000 professionals for Fortune 500 enterprises.
 
The report further noted that the next phase of GCC evolution is marked by intelligent, autonomous operations and deep integration into enterprise strategy, leveraging India’s ecosystem to accelerate time-to-value.
 
In terms of sectors, BFSI (21 per cent), Retail/CPG (14 per cent), Healthcare (12 per cent), and Automotive (11 per cent) lead in GCC adoption, reflecting India’s ability to support both tech- and domain-intensive operations.
 
Women now account for 30–32 per cent of the workforce in Fortune 500 GCCs in India, with active efforts to build inclusive leadership pipelines. As global enterprises prepare for a future defined by AI, digital resilience, and distributed leadership, India’s role as the headquarters for global work continues to deepen, said the report.
 
The Fortune Global 500 GCCs in India Landscape Report 2025 underscores not just the scale, but the strategic significance of India’s GCC ecosystem, positioning it as a cornerstone for innovation, growth, and enterprise transformation in the years to come.

Topics : Fortune 500 Fortune 500 list Employment

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

