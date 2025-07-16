Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Ind, US inflation data hint downward bias on dollar-rupee forward premiums

Ind, US inflation data hint downward bias on dollar-rupee forward premiums

India's retail inflation hit a six-year low in June, while US consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since February, with higher goods costs hinting at tariff effects

food prices, inflation

Economists project India's consumer price index inflation to touch a record low in July.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cooling inflation in India and tariff-induced price pressures in the US are cementing a downward bias on dollar-rupee forward premiums, according to analysts.

India's retail inflation hit a six-year low in June, while US consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since February, with higher goods costs hinting at tariff effects.

This divergence is likely to persist. Economists project India's consumer price index inflation to touch a record low in July, while the tariff impact is seen becoming more pronounced in the US inflation prints for July and August.

Cooling domestic inflation is prompting calls for at least one more interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, while analysts believe the rising US price pressures due to tariffs may keep the Federal Reserve from cutting rates.

 

BofA Global Research sees no Fed rate cuts in 2025 and urges investors to "fade" the 2025 easing priced in. Markets currently expect just under two cuts this year.

Also Read

Premiuminflation, fmcg

Low inflation is India's tailwind, rate cuts need to watch for global risks

GDP

Outlook for India is one of cautious optimism, says the RBI report

PremiumRetail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin

Retail inflation slid further to 3% in Apr; easing room for RBI rate cut

Premiuminflation, food, bill

Centre closely monitoring food prices amid India-Pakistan tensions

PremiumFMCG SHOP, GST

Weak urban demand, inflation likely to hit FMCG volumes in Q4FY25

Diverging rate outlooks for the two central banks, shaped largely by the contrasting inflation trajectories, would put the squeeze on dollar-rupee forward premiums, which reflect the US-India interest rate differential.

"The odds of another rate cut have increased in India and inflation will likely fall below 2 per cent in July, so these bets will rise going into the August meeting. This could keep USD/INR forward premia under stress," ANZ forex and rate strategist Dhiraj Nim said.

On Wednesday, dollar-rupee forward premiums were a tad lower, with the one-year implied yield down 2 basis points at 1.96 per cent.

The odds of US rate cuts are "going lower, while India's rate cut chances are rising. This builds the case for 1-year to be squeezed lower to 1.90 per cent," a swap trader at a mid-sized private bank said.

The rupee, meanwhile, was modestly higher at 85.78 per dollar, comforted by broad-based interbank dollar sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

We will have access to India, says Trump after striking Indonesia deal

SHIPS, TRADE, TARIFFS

India, Asean drift apart as Trump tariffs strain trade ties and trust

Premiummaritime accidents, incidents, maritime

Maritime incidents involving India and its seafarers rose 22% in 2024

Ethanol

Isma urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

Merchandise exports, trade, exports

Mixed trajectory: India's June exports shrink but shipments to US zoom

Topics : Inflation rise US and India global inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon