Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India set for over 7% GDP growth in FY26, to cross $4 trn mark: CEA

India set for over 7% GDP growth in FY26, to cross $4 trn mark: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said India's growth outlook remains strong, with Q2 momentum boosting expectations that GDP will exceed 7 per cent and cross $4 trillion this fiscal year

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

While announcing the Q1 GDP numbers in August this year, Nageswaran had estimated that the Indian economy would grow at a rate between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent in FY26. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s economy is on track to grow 7 per cent or north of 7 per cent in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday, adding that the third quarter (October–December) has “commenced on a sound footing”.
 
His remarks came as the economy continued its strong momentum in the July–September quarter, with GDP rising 8.2 per cent, sharply higher than the 5.6 per cent growth recorded in the same quarter last financial year, and quicker than the 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. 
 
 
The CEA added that rural demand remains resilient, while urban demand is strengthening, aided by the recent GST rate cuts.
 
Real GDP for the second quarter of FY26 stood at ₹48.63 trillion, up from ₹44.94 trillion in Q2 FY25. Nominal GDP rose 8.7 per cent to ₹85.25 trillion during the quarter, compared with ₹78.40 trillion a year earlier.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's forex reserves fall by $4.47 billion as gold reserves decrease

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 'Third World' immigration ban plan: Could India be affected?

Defence Ministry

India inks helicopter support agreements worth ₹7,995 crore with US

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns as tenure ends November 30

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

CEA flags bond market skew, calls for wider access for mid-sized firms

 
"Indian economy would cross $4 trillion mark in the current fiscal, going by the growth numbers," Nageswaran added.
 
While announcing the Q1 GDP numbers in August this year, Nageswaran had estimated that the Indian economy would grow at a rate between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent in FY26.
 
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this week estimated the Indian economy would grow at 6.6 per cent in FY26.

More From This Section

inflation

Delhi's inflation stays below national average in 2024-25: Govt report

rupee forecast, usd inr, trade deal, indian currency, forex market, rbi, business standard poll

India's forex reserves fall $4.47 bn to $688.1 bn on gold valuation drop

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit expands to ₹8.25 trillion amid 32% rise in capex: CGA data

Private equity

PE/VC investments touch $5.3 billion in Oct, up 8%: EY-IVCA report

fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit during Apr-Oct reaches 52.6% of FY26 target

Topics : CEA Indian Economy Chief Economic Advisor India GDP growth BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon