Friday, November 28, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall by $4.47 billion as gold reserves decrease

India's forex reserves fall by $4.47 billion as gold reserves decrease

RBI data shows declines in gold and foreign currency assets, pulling reserves down to $688 billion

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.47 billion to $688 billion in the week ended November 21 on the back of a decline in the gold reserves, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Gold reserves fell by $2.6 billion during the reported week.
 
Foreign currency assets also decreased by $1.6 billion to $560 billion during the reported week.
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $84 million to $18.5 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $23 million to $4.7 billion in the reporting week.
 
 

More From This Section

Private equity

PE/VC investments touch $5.3 billion in Oct, up 8%: EY-IVCA report

fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit during Apr-Oct reaches 52.6% of FY26 target

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

CEA flags bond market skew, calls for wider access for mid-sized firms

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

India expects US trade deal by end of 2025 as most issues resolved: Report

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

India's Q2 FY26 GDP grows 8.2% as spending and key sectors strengthen

Topics : Forex reserves india forex reserve Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon