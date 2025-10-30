Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes 30% import duty on yellow peas to support pulses prices

Govt imposes 30% import duty on yellow peas to support pulses prices

The move aims to curb cheap imports from Canada, Australia, and Russia that dragged mandi prices below MSPs, while stabilising chana and other pulses ahead of the rabi sowing season

Yellow Peas

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After months of speculation, the government late on Wednesday imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas, effective November 1, to curb unrestricted inflows and arrest the fall in domestic pulses prices.
 
The decision, announced just ahead of the rabi sowing season, is also aimed at shoring up chana prices, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks.
 
According to the notification, shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before October 31, 2025, will be exempt from the duty.
 
Imports weigh on mandi prices
 
Average mandi prices of major pulses — including urad (black gram), tur (pigeon pea), masoor (lentil), and moong (green gram) — have been trading below their respective Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) due to a surge in cheap yellow pea imports from Canada, Australia, and Russia.
 

Traders said yellow peas were being imported at ₹40–50 per kg, well below the MSP of most domestic pulses, hurting farmers and depressing market sentiment.
 
India imported nearly 6.7 million tonnes of pulses in FY25, of which yellow peas accounted for 2.2 million tonnes, or about 30 per cent of total imports.
 
Farmers’ plea prompts policy shift
 
The government had earlier permitted duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2026, but farmer groups urged authorities to restrict the influx that was putting pressure on local prices.
 
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written to the Union Finance Ministry earlier this year, recommending the re-imposition of the duty to safeguard farmers’ interests.
 
Major procurement plan approved
 
To stabilise domestic prices and protect farmers, the Centre recently approved a ₹15,095.83-crore procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds under the price support scheme (PSS) and Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY).
 
The plan covers Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for the kharif 2025–26 season. It includes:
 
Full procurement of moong, urad, and soybean for Telangana farmers.
 
Complete procurement of pigeon pea (tur) for Odisha.
 
Largest-ever procurement of moong, urad, and soybean in Maharashtra under PSS.
 
Implementation of BBY for soybeans in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Officials said the move to impose the import duty complements these procurement measures and is expected to boost farmer incomes and support market recovery ahead of the next sowing cycle.

pulses import pulses yellow peas chana dal Pulse prices

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

