GST waiver lifts affordability but insurance reach remains limited

The recent GST reforms on insurance have been hailed as a landmark step toward making insurance more affordable and inclusive in India. The GST exemption on insurance will help reduce premiums, enhance affordability, and signal the government’s strong focus on insurance as an essential life necessity, the chiefs of four life insurance companies said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025.

Affordability gains but penetration challenge remains

Speaking to Business Standard’s Manojit Saha, Ratnakar Patnaik, Managing Director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), said: “I agree this (GST exemption) will help insurance grow and become affordable. But